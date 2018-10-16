AL Board of Missions coordinates aid to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - In the wake of the damage left in the Wiregrass by Hurricane Michael, the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is looking to do what it can to help those in need.
The board has teamed up with the American Red Cross to provide food, shelter and cleanup services to both volunteers and residents who have been affected by last week’s storm. According to Disaster Relief Strategist Mark Wakefield, the board worked with the American Red Cross to provide about 3,000 hot meals Sunday to those in need, and was planning to do the same on Monday.
The group has set up an incident management site in Dothan in the hopes of answering hundreds of requests for aid in southeastern parts of the state. While Wakefield says the priority is to take care of the Wiregrass first, the group is looking to send aid to communities in Florida and Georgia in the near future.
“We’ve set up this incident management team where we receive job requests,” Wakefield said of the board’s ongoing efforts. “Somebody assesses those. We have volunteers from all over the state; we’ve had them from north Alabama, south Alabama, around here, who have worked or are in the cue to go work down there."
Specifically, Wakefield says volunteers have been working on anything from getting tree limbs off houses or out of roadways, putting tarps on damaged roofs, or whatever they get called out to do.
