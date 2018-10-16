4-3 Auburn loses hope of championship year

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Tuesday saw a hard-hitting weekly press conference for Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn.
With Auburn now 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the SEC at the midway point in the season, the team’s championship opportunity is completely out of the picture.
“We wanted a chance to win a championship this year, and that’s no longer the case,” Malzahn admitted.
Malzahn promised “tweaks” ahead of Saturday’s away game but as far as “changes” for the team go, Malzahn didn’t want to list them off in order as to to not incriminate the team ahead of Ole Miss.
Jarrett Stidham will remain the starting quarterback for the Tigers, Malzahn confirmed.
Asked about whether defenses are picking up on AU’s offensive “predictability," Malzahn said “every offense and every defense has tendencies.”
The Tigers are also nursing injuries. Boobie Whitlow, Jamel Dean, and Marlon Davidson are all day-to-day. Offensive lineman Calvin Ashley is also dealing with a “medical issue.”
Asked about whether he thinks he’s “coaching for his job," Malzahn would say he’s coaching for his players for the next game. “We have to finish this the right way.”
Auburn is set to travel to Ole Miss for an 11 a.m. kick on Saturday.
