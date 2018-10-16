Board of Pardons and Paroles cancels all hearings for the week

By Jennifer Horton | October 16, 2018 at 8:41 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 8:48 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Board of Pardons and Paroles has canceled all parole hearings for the week following an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The executive order placed a moratorium on, or froze, early parole hearings for violent inmates. Assistant Executive Director Darrell Morgan stated the Board wanted to pull all the files to determine whether they were compliant with the governor’s mandate.

Morgan encouraged those who were scheduled for hearings over the coming weeks to watch the docket online for any changes.

Hearings were scheduled for Oct. 16, 17, and 18. Victims, who arrived for hearings Tuesday, were unexpectedly met with locked doors, and a sign confirming the cancellation.

There’s no word yet on what to expect for next week’s scheduled dockets.

