Despite lack of developments, Selma officer ambush case not cold

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - It’s been three weeks since Selma police officer Micah Hale found himself ambushed at an intersection near downtown Selma. Since that time, two suspects have been arrested but nothing more has been released.
“He didn’t realize that was happening until the rounds were zooming by,” said Capt. Johnny King.
Not long after four people allegedly opened fire on Hale at the intersection of Broad and Furniss, local and state investigators arrested Kevin Johnson and his cousin, Octavius Brown, in connection with the crime in late September.
Since then, there haven’t been any new developments. “And it’s not out of the ordinary," said King.
King says that’s not the same as saying the investigation has grown cold. Quite the opposite. he insists. Investigators are looking for two more people who may have been in the car that followed Hale for a while during the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
Authorities aren’t saying much for now on the possible motive; why was Hale shot and why him? The issue is capturing multiple suspects isn’t always quick and easy.
“The SBI is handling the case their way and they want to look at some things and get their facts together," King said. “I can assure they’re being thorough.”
Hale continues to recover at home, and we learned Tuesday the veteran lawman will likely need another surgery in November to remove bullet fragments from his abdomen.
“With proper counseling, he’ll be okay, but I am 100 percent concerned about that and we’re going to offer it to him and he’s going to receive it," King explained.
Kevin Johnson and Octavius Brown remain in the Dallas County Jail. Their first court appearance is set for Nov. 6.
King says Hale could be back on the line of duty either in December or at, the latest, in early January once he’s medically cleared.
