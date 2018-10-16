Editorial: Hurricane Michael

So, we will once again be teaming up with the American Red Cross this coming Wednesday, October 17, to help raise funds to assist with the massive reconstruction process. Our fund raising efforts begin at 11 a.m. and go throughout the day until 7 p.m. If there is a positive that comes out of these types of natural disasters it would be how everyone comes together as a community. People share food, water, and comforts such as air conditioning or a hot shower if they happen to have a generator. Not sure why, but tragedy many times brings out the best in people.