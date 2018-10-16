Editorial: Hurricane Michael

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but his destruction to property and to lives will be felt and remembered for years to come. México Beach Florida and Panamá City Florida experienced total devastation. In addition, many Alabamians are suffering too as Michael spread damage across Houston, Geneva, Dale and Henry counties.
So, we will once again be teaming up with the American Red Cross this coming Wednesday, October 17, to help raise funds to assist with the massive reconstruction process. Our fund raising efforts begin at 11 a.m. and go throughout the day until 7 p.m. If there is a positive that comes out of these types of natural disasters it would be how everyone comes together as a community. People share food, water, and comforts such as air conditioning or a hot shower if they happen to have a generator. Not sure why, but tragedy many times brings out the best in people.
When donating to the Red Cross, specify where you wish for your dollars to be spent. Doing so will guarantee your money will go to help those you choose. The Red Cross provides the best and most efficient way for your dollars to help those living in the storm ravaged areas. I know we have asked before, but we hope you will find it in your hearts and wallets to be generous once again. Thanks again for your never ending generosity!
