Front # 1...come on down!

The first in a series of cold fronts is moving toward the area as we speak this morning. Rain is already prevalent on radar to our west with widespread showers from Texas all the way into Mississippi. Some of these showers will skirt into the region today with isolated to scattered raindrops possible from time to time. The front becomes stationary across the Wiregrass & we expect tomorrow will really be the day you notice the temperature difference. We’re still in the lower to middle 80s today, falling into the 70s tomorrow. Another cold front will dive southward through the area this weekend. That will supply a secondary surge of cooler air. This second front will be the stronger of the two.