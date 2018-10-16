Get Fit Selma! set for Saturday at Wallace Community College

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - The Get Fit Selma! 2018 Health and Fitness Festival will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wallace Community College.
Get Fit Selma! opens with a Defeat Diabetes 5K Run at 8 a.m. A mile walk and fun run, and a half-mile Kid’s Challenge for elementary students six to 11-years-old provide opportunities for almost anyone to participate.
Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Only lightning will stop the race, said organizer Stephanie Dillon Hamm.
Runners and walkers can bring canned food to help Selma Area Food Banks. The community college is located at 3000 Earl Goodwin Parkway.
The health part of the festival starts at 8:45 a.m. when nurses and doctors will perform health, eye and vision screenings. A mobile Veterans Affairs facility also is scheduled to be on hand to treat those who served in the military.
Former college and pro football players, including Auburn great Joe Cribbs, will help open the Health Education and Vendor Fair.
Aerobics and dance champions, and nutrition and wellness experts will be sharing with audiences throughout the morning.
The WSFA Storm Tracker, Selma City Fire Department Bouncer House and Human Hamster Balls will provide children with plenty to do.
Get Fit Selma! is free except for small charges for the Human Hamster Balls, lunch and entry into the BOSS Youth League Basketball Tournament.
Door prizes will be given away and a raffle will take place. For more information, visit https://www.thewellnesscoalition.org/event/get-fit-selma-health-fitness-festival/.
