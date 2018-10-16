Gipson’s Great Grits Cookoff, Festival to be held Saturday in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The sixth annual Gipson’s Tire Pros Great Grits Cookoff and Festival will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Willis Bradford Branch of the Prattville YMCA.
A grits cookoff is just part of the festivities, which also include live music and an aptly named Nitty Gritty 5K.
The Willis Bradford Branch is located at 972 McQueen Smith Road South.
Those attending the festival also will have a chance at door prizes and giveaways.
Children will be able to enjoy bounce houses, balloons, and arts and crafts. Several food vendors also will be on hand.
For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
Gipson's Tire Pros has locations in Prattville, Millbrook and Montgomery.
