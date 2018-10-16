Groups offering free personal document shredding in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - People can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal documents for shredding on Oct. 26 from 7 a.m. until noon at the north parking lot of Garrett Coliseum.
The shredding service is free, and will be performed by Gilmore Services, a document security company.
The Coliseum is located at 1555 Federal Drive.
The free document destruction is sponsored by city councilmen Richard Bollinger and Arch Lee, and is intended for private residential documents only. The Montgomery Clean City Commission (MCCC), MAX Credit Union, AARP and Gilmore also are helping to make the service available for free.
Destroying documents helps stem identity theft. The three bag or box limit has been set to help keep the flow of traffic moving smoothly. The shredding machinery can handle paper clips, staples and rubber bands, so no advance sorting is necessary.
Shredded paper will be recycled. People bringing paper are encouraged to also donate a non-perishable food item to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
For more information, call the MCCC at 334-625-2175 or visit www.mgmc3.com.
