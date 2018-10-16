Man charged in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man has been charged in a shooting that happened on Oct. 6.
According to Martha Earnhardt with the city of Montgomery, MPD charged Tyree Dunn, 25, with second degree assault after a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 5700 block of Williamsburg Lane.
MPD determined that the assault happened because of a dispute. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force took Dunn into custody on Monday, and he was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
