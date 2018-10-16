Melania spokeswoman calls for boycott of T.I. over video

FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., wearing a jacket that reads “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” after visiting a children's center in McAllen, Texas. A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office. WXIA-TV reports the director of communications for Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) (Andrew Harnik)