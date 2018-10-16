Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Eastern Bypass

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - First responders are on the scene of an injury on the Eastern Bypass in Montgomery were a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
No details have been provided yet from police.
A WSFA 12 News photojournalist on the scene says the collision happened in the 2800 block of the East South Boulevard near Krystal and the Honey Baked Ham store.
The pedestrian was transported in an ambulance but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
The eastbound lanes of the Bypass are currently blocked.
