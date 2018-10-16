Sears' bankruptcy will have ripple effect, not all of it bad

Suppliers won't get hit as hard as when Toys R Us filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and then liquidated a few months later, experts say. That's because many suppliers, nervous about Sears not paying their bills, have increasingly tightened their payment terms to protect themselves, according to Michael Cipriani, executive vice president of Rosenthal & Rosenthal, a company that makes cash advances to suppliers based on the goods they sell to merchants. Even his firm has stopped offering insurance to suppliers who want to sell to Sears.