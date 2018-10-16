Selma security guard shot over weekend released from hospital

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A security guard who was shot multiple times outside a Selma nightclub over the weekend has been released from a Mobile hospital, but his shooter remains at large.
Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in front of Club Entourage on Alabama Avenue.
The victim, an unnamed 21-year-old, was found lying in the middle of the street after being shot several times.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear. What is clear is that the shooter was comfortable enough to fire on the victim while standing within 50 yards of the city’s police headquarters.
