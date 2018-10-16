Tallassee airport set to close at end of 2018

TALLASSEE, AL (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock confirmed Reeves Airport will close at the end of the year. Hammock said Tallassee’s municipal airport needed about $70,000 in repairs to meet federal requirements.
“The repairs were things like cutting trees, sealing cracking, painting, replacing asphalt, updating the runway and things like that,” Hammock said.
According to Hammock, the City only has about $11,000 in its “airport account”. He said the airport is used for private residents and pilots.
“The city council does not think it’s financially responsible to spend tax payer dollars on something that only a handful of people use,” Hammock said.
Dec. 31 will be the last day of operations for the airport.
