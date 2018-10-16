Theft suspects sought in multiple AL cities

By John O'Connor | October 16, 2018 at 9:06 AM CDT - Updated October 16 at 9:06 AM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies across central Alabama are looking for two suspects wanted in a series of thefts.

The crimes have targeted stores from Montgomery, Wetumpka, Millbrook and Clanton and were committed during September and October.

Surveillance photos and videos were taken during the first week of October showing two unidentified men taking as many as four large screen TVs.

Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could earn you a cash reward.

