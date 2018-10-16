Touching moment captured after injury scare for Tide QB

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - You could hear a pin drop in the 3rd quarter of the Alabama versus Missouri game Saturday night. The Tide’s starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, slid to avoid a tackle and it agitated the knee he’d previously sprained in the Tide’s game against Arkansas.
“Tua (Tagovailoa) could have gone back into the game, he wanted to go back into the game, but I didn’t think it was smart to risk it,” coach Nick Saban said Monday.
While fans in the stands and those watching at home waited for a sign of good news from the on-field situation, no one really knew what Tua and Tide officials were doing or saying as he sat on the field.
But there was a touching moment and it was caught on video. It shows Tua sharing a moment of prayer with Alabama Head Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Medicine Jeff Allen and the signal caller.
The two shared the prayer on the field before jogging to the nearby medical tent for evaluations.
Saban gave an injury update to the QB on Monday. He did practice and will continued to be monitored by medical staff in hopes of playing Saturday at Tennessee.
