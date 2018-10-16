University of Alabama students cheer the return of Dixieland Delight

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Fans stood up and sang at the top of their lungs when Dixieland Delight was played in the 4th quarter of Alabama’s homecoming victory against Missouri.
“I mean it’s about time we finally got it back. We’ve been missing out on it for a couple of years,” UA student Nick Rinaldi explained.
″I could hear fans getting into it and singing the song. But nobody was saying anything out of the ordinary," UA student Jeffrey Muron added.
It was a moment fans waited years to take part in again. Some folks had changed the lyrics and added a curse word to the song.
“So they switched one word, which I will not specify, to Auburn and LSU and Tennessee too instead of some other word. I don’t know what the other word was," Jamei McKelvy went on to say.
“It’s my junior year and I’ve never experienced it. I think to be a part of that atmosphere and that song playing is something special, especially at this school,” Rinaldi concluded.
The University of Alabama Athletic Department has yet to respond to WBRC about playing the song at future Alabama football games. The school stopped playing the song four years ago following complaints about fans singing the song and adding curse words.
