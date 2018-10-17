AL store clerk’s leg broken while trying to stop theft suspect

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - A clerk who was trying to stop a theft suspect fleeing an Alex City store early Wednesday morning suffered a broken leg when the suspect ran over them, according to the Alex City Police Department.
Corp. Michael Howell, a detective with Alex City PD, said officers responded to the store on Hillabee Street around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a person being run over by a vehicle.
On the scene, officers found the clerk, who was suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was take to nearby Russell Medical Center before being transferred to a Montgomery hospital.
Detectives determined that a man asked the clerk for cigarettes, then bolted from the store without paying. The clerk ran after him and as the suspect attempted to drive off, the clerk tried to grab him through the car’s window. The suspect subsequently ran over the clerk’s leg.
The suspect didn’t get very far, however.
Detectives identified his as 23-year-old Dameyune Kortez Horton, of Huntsville, and arrested him a short time later at a nearby apartment complex.
Kortez, who is charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude, is currently in custody of the Alex City Police Department but is to be transported to the Tallapoosa County Jail at some point Wednesday.
