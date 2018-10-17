AL voters to decide rights of unborn vs. right to choose

While the amendment won’t stop abortions, some hope it will be the first step. The Alabama Policy Institute is a conservative think tank backing the amendment. Part of a statement sent to WAFF 48 News states that they “strongly believe in the dignity of all human beings, born and unborn.” The think tank recognizes Roe V. Wade as the law of the land, but says if it is overturned that “this amendment would require that the state legislature pass pro-life legislation.”