Asian shares climb on strong US corporate earnings, data

U.S. EARNINGS: Major financial and health care companies reported strong profits for the third quarter on Tuesday, surpassing market expectations. UnitedHealth, the country's biggest health insurer, exceeded analyst's projections for the quarter and raised its projections for the year. Its stock climbed 4.7 percent to $272.57. Investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs did well too, sending their shares on a rally. Sentiment was also lifted by encouraging data. The Labor Department said U.S. employers posted the most jobs in two decades and hiring was at a record high. The Federal Reserve reported that output by U.S. factories, mines and utilities rose in September despite Hurricane Florence. But an industrial production report that suggested inflation held steady convinced investors that Fed will not pick up the pace of interest rate hikes, analysts said.