Auburn Chamber to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Two Men and A Truck to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
“Auburn is a very giving community and when we hear of other communities in need, we come together," says Auburn Chamber of Commerce President, Lolly Steiner. "We have friends of the chamber, we have families that are in the Gulf and Bay counties so it was really easy for us. We are on a thoroughfare here and it makes it really convenient for people to bring stuff. Again, Auburn is a very giving community so we look to fill this up very quick.”
Steiner says that they are flexible with their schedule and just how long they are going to be taking donations down to Florida. She says that they are hoping to make the trip on a weekly basis.
“We are just going to be flexible and see where this goes. We just want to help as many people as we can for as long as we can,” says Steiner.
They’re looking for:
- Infant/baby: formula, diapers (all sizes), baby wipes, bottles
- Cleaning supplies: Clorox, rubber gloves, laundry detergent, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, paper towels, scrub brushes, clothes line, dust masks
- Toiletries: deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, sunscreen
- Outdoor work supplies: work gloves, 5 gallon buckets, rakes, shovels
- Non-perishable foods: instant foods, canned goods
- Other: box fans, wheelbarrows, extension cords, gas cans, $25 gift cards, charcoal
Gasoline is in high demand, so $25 gift cards will be used to purchase gasoline to run equipment. No clothing or perishable food, please.
Officials say that they’ve been able to help with relocation efforts in the past and, if need be, can do it again.
“We had a lot of displaced people from New Orleans and those areas that came to live in Auburn/Opelika. So who knows that may be the very next wave of where we can help, is help people find homes here and jobs,” says Steiner.
The truck can be found in the Auburn Chamber of Commerce parking lot on E. Glenn Ave. with doors open from 8 a.m. until 5 .pm.
