Cooler air spilling in

Our cold front has officially passed, allowing cooler air to settle into the area. We’re still contending with scattered showers behind the front. Most of that activity is closer to Birmingham, but a few showers remain possible closer to Montgomery at any point this morning. Much of this activity will fade into the afternoon with highs remaining in the upper 70s. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s, so it will be a much more comfortable start to our Thursday morning as skies start clearing out further. Sunshine is expected Thursday into Friday with highs remaining in the upper 70s. A second cold front will bring another round of showers into the area Saturday, followed by a more significant bout of cooler air.