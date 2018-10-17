Family puts huge ‘Star Wars’ Halloween display in front yard

COLUMBUS, OH (WSYX/CNN) – If you're looking to go to the dark side this Halloween, a north Columbus family has an out-of-this-world display just for you.
They put up an enormous AT-AT, the sinister four-legged combat walker from “The Empire Strikes Back.”
An Imperial flag waves above the walker, which stands nearly as tall as the family’s house. Underneath the display is a recruiting sign that says: "The Empire Needs You.”
Any child trick-or-treating as Luke Skywalker or Han Solo should have a lightsaber or blaster handy.
Copyright 2018 WSYX via CNN. All rights reserved.