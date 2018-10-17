Former NFL player tackles homemade grills in Bullock County

Will Tolbert played in the NFL in the 1980s. Now, he builds custom BBQ grills in Bullock County.
By Bryan Henry | October 17, 2018 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:27 PM

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Bullock County has a former NFL player in its midst and probably doesn’t even know it.

Will Tolbert played on the defensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1980 to 1986. Now he makes BBQ grills in all sizes. He showed off a massive, $5,000 grill during a recent visit with WSFA 12 News.

Former NFL player Will Tolbert builds custom grills like this one, mostly for SEC fans and for competition cooking.
Former NFL player Will Tolbert builds custom grills like this one, mostly for SEC fans and for competition cooking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

It’s not a hobby. Tolbert has five full-time employees helping him keep up with demand.

“Our customers are usually big alumnus from the SEC and guys are in competition. These are basically competitor type grills. I was in the competitive grill business for awhile,” Tolbert said.

When he’s not making grills, Tolbert volunteers as a football coach for Bullock County High School.

