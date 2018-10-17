Man charged in death of Wetumpka woman

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has been arrested in the death of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Wetumpka Police Department.
Corrace Cedrekus Calloway, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Selina Quana Powell, who is also from Wetumpka.
Police say there was violent altercation between the two. Powell, who suffered knife injuries, was pronounced dead at a Montgomery hospital.
Calloway, who was injured during the altercation, was treated and then booked in the Elmore County Jail under a $150,000 bond.
Calloway and Powell had been in a relationship for four years, according to police.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
