New Montgomery council member sworn in

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery District 4′s new council member was officially sworn in Tuesday night.
A ceremony was held to welcome the newly elected Audrey Billups-Graham, who defeated Quartez Dan Harris in a runoff election on Oct. 9. Billups-Graham said her priorities for the city are infrastructure, building communities and economic development.
She spoke highly of her first night in office.
“It was excellent," she said. "I was excited about being there, and I’m excited about working for the people so it was good. Graham for Growth! Let’s just continue to do what we do in District 4 and in the city. I am excited, we will do it, we will see it.”
Billups-Graham is filling the seat vacated by David Burkette, who was elected to the state senate.
