River Region businesses honored as AL Retailers of the Year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Retail Association recognized 15 retail businesses with operations in 78 Alabama cities as Alabama Retailers of the Year. A few of those included businesses in the River Region.
In annual sales less than a million dollars, Theo and Gus Katechis from Chris' Famous Hot Dogs in Montgomery were honored with the silver award.
For annual sales between one and five million dollars, George Wilder with The Locker Room in Montgomery and Auburn took home gold.
For sales more than 20 million, Rob Renfroe with Renfroe’s Market in Montgomery and Dadeville took home gold.
Together, all of the businesses recognized employ 2,278 people at 97 locations in Alabama. Almost 100 nominations were submitted for the 2018 Retailer of the Year awards.
