South AL football coach feels Hurricane Michael’s wrath

BULLOCK COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The head football coach at Bullock County High School is personally feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael.
Willie Spears was born and raised in Panama City Beach, Florida. Several of his relatives are staying with him in Union Springs. Meantime, the coach is making plans now to take his football team to Panama City Saturday morning and hand out much-needed supplies.
Spears says his players will also assist in some clean-up operations.
“What we want them to learn is we’re in this together. Even though it happened in Florida and we’re in Alabama, that could be us tomorrow, so we have to look out for each other," he stated. “It doesn’t matter what school you go to, what color you wear, what color your skin is, doesn’t matter if you’re Catholic, protestant.. Baptists or Methodists, we’re in this thing together. We’re the human race."
The team will return to Bullock County Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.