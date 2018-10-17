Suspect sought in armed robberies of AL, MS GameStop stores

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A robbery suspect who appears to be targeting GameStop stores in Alabama and Mississippi is now wanted by law enforcement agencies in both states.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the Mississippi Coast CrimeStoppers organization is asking for its help spreading the word about the suspect.
Over a four day period starting on Sept. 24, the suspect has hit several stores.
The first robbery happened at 10:30 a.m. when the man walked into the GameStop location in Pascagoula and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Then, within days, stores in Laurel, Miss., and Birmingham, Ala., were struck in the same manner.
The suspect is between 5′6″ and 5′8″ and has an average build. Several surveillance photos are being released in hopes of identifying and arresting the unknown man.
Call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or through the web at www.215STOP.com with tips.
