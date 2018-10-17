Uber driver kidnaps, gropes woman, drops her off hours away in Connecticut, victim says

WHITE PLAINS, NY (NEWS 12/CNN) - An Uber driver allegedly assaulted a passenger after she fell asleep in his car.
That driver is now charged with kidnapping and assault.
"I feel like there should be just an implied sense of safety that should just be implied when you get into a vehicle like that," said Allison Albeen, a New Jersey resident.
Ride sharing users are now calling for more safety measures after hearing Uber driver, Harbir Parmar of Queens, NY, allegedly kidnapped a customer.
"It’s a little bit disturbing, a little bit upsetting that I would trust Uber to get me from point A to point B," said Mike Alfano, a New Rochelle, NY resident.
Parmar allegedly picked up the victim in Manhattan but never delivered her to her destination in White Plains, NY.
The victim fell asleep on the ride and alleges she woke up to Parmar fondling her.
He then allegedly took her cellphone so she couldn't call police and dumped her on a the side of highway in Connecticut.
"If that were to happen to me, like I could totally see how that is completely traumatizing and horrifying," Albeen said.
Parmar made bail Tuesday after being formally charged in federal court with kidnapping and wire fraud.
Authorities said between December 2016 and February 2018, Parmar overcharged Uber customers on at least 11 occasions totaling more than $3,600.
"I don't want to feel like I'm putting my personal safety at risk just because I need to go somewhere," Albeen said.
This is the second incident involving an Uber driver transporting a passenger to Westchester, NY, this year.
A 26-year-old Iqbal Hussain was charged with sexual abuse for trying to put his hands up a sleeping passenger's dress.
Police say the 38-year-old victim fractured her shoulder trying to fight him off of her.
In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said "what's been reported is horrible and something no person should go through. as soon as we became aware, we immediately removed this individual's access to the platform."
