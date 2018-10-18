AL congressional candidate raises voter registration concerns

“Right next-door in Georgia we have seen voter suppression and so we just wanted to make sure that we are not going to see that here in the state of Alabama," Hagan stated at a news conference called Thursday in Tuskegee. “So what we’ve done is request information. The information that we got back says that we have currently deactivated or inactive about 55,000 voters here in Alabama’s 3rd district. So we requested further information to see if we can’t dig into why that might be. It could very well be that that many people have moved or passed away but something smells as though we should just make sure that people are on alert.“