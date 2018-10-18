ASU student dies after crash in Georgia

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross confirmed one of the university’s students has died.
Freshman Kennedy Segars, 18, died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash Sunday in Dekalb County, Georgia.
Ross said in a statement that Segars was home in Georgia to celebrate her mother’s birthday when her vehicle was struck.
The driver of the other vehicle has been charged with driving under the influence, according to the university president’s statement.
“The ASU family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to Kennedy Segars’ family and friends during this difficult time," Ross said. “Ms. Segars was a proud member of the University’s 2018-19 freshman class, the first group of freshmen to enroll in ASU since I became president. Her presence will be sorely missed by her classmates, friends and professors.”
