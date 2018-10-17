Ardmore woman finds burglar hanging out in her house

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - What would you do if you came home and discovered a burglar using your kitchen and your laundry room and even lying on your couch?
An Ardmore woman found herself in that predicament Tuesday night. Mary Royster left her home on Davis Avenue around 9:30 a.m. and returned around 5:30 p.m. She knew something wasn’t right as soon as she pulled up and saw that several lights were on inside.
“I didn’t leave lights on. But I went on in anyway,” she said.
She was stunned when she found a man standing in her laundry room.
“I asked him what he was doing in my house and he told me he was waiting on his clothes to dry. I asked him who he was and he said he was my grandson. He asked me: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ And I told him I didn’t. He said he would put his clothes on and we could discuss it but I didn’t want to discuss anything.” she stated.
Royster has grandchildren, but the man in her home was a total stranger. She went outside and called police.
Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies and Ardmore Police officers responded to her home and detained Tyler Keefe Love, 31.
“It was kind of scary at first after I went back outside and called police. Sitting there waiting for the officers to arrive was nerve-racking but it was funny after I knew they had him,” the victim said.
Investigators found evidence that Love had pried open her door and spent a good deal of time inside Royster’s home.
“He had taken a bath in my bathroom. He had shaved. I found a razor he got out of the cabinet. He brushed his teeth,” she added.
He also clipped his toenails and went to work in Mary’s kitchen making a sandwich.
“I don’t know if the nail clippers were mine and he found them in the drawer or if they were his," Royster stated. “He found a toaster and a skillet. He scrambled eggs, hams, onions and cheese and cut the sandwich in four squares.”
But Love didn’t get a chance to eat it before he was arrested. It’s not clear how long he was hanging out at the home before Royster returned, but he searched through all of her cabinets, drawers and jewelry boxes, and even turned off her Scentsy burner in one of her bathrooms.
“Every drawer in my house had been gone through. My closets had all been gone through," she added. “I mean, he’s standing there in his underwear. He never offered to come out.”
She believes that since it was raining that day, that Love may have been looking for dry clothes to put on. When he didn’t find any, he put his clothes in her dryer.
Limestone County investigators believe Love was high on drugs at the time of the burglary.
“It’s really odd in that you have a burglar who is in a stranger’s residence and literally making himself at home,” said Deputy Stephen Young, public information officer for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. “According to the investigators' reports and statements, he did appear to be under the influence of a narcotic pretty heavily.”
Love had only been out of the jail for several days before he broke into Royster’s home, Young added.
“He had been in jail very recently here at the Limestone County Jail and was released on burglary and other charges he was serving time for on October 10th. So it was basically between 5-6 days time from when he was released from here on those charges that he was found in this incident burglarizing another residence,” Young stated.
Love is now charged with Burglary 2nd Degree. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Mary Royster, meanwhile, made her home spotless once again, erasing any trace of Love’s bizarre visit. She is still trying to wrap her mind around what happened.
“I cleaned up his mess. I threw away his clothes. There’s still some shock. I cant' belief that this happened, but it did,” she said. “I’m just glad that I’m OK and that I turned around and went back out because if he had made me angry, I don’t what would have happened. I’m just kind of tough at times.”
