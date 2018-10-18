Beautiful Thursday

It’s a crisp start to our Thursday morning with temperatures falling into the 50s across northern parts of the area. Skies have cleared out since yesterday and abundant sunshine is anticipated through the day. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s (still warmer to the southeast), making for a lovely forecast overall. Tomorrow starts sunny, but clouds will gradually build late in advance of our next cold front. That front arrives Saturday, bringing scattered showers through the day. Temperatures will tumble Saturday night, falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday highs won’t get out of the 60s with widespread 40s expected Sunday night and Monday morning.