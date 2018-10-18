BPD plans to tow cars parking early for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police are issuing a warning to anyone who is parking early at Legion Field for the Magic City Classic.
The Classic isn’t until October 27, but Sgt. Johnny Williams says some attendees might park for this weekend’s UAB game and leave their cars at McClendon Park to reserve their spot to tailgate for next week’s game between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
Sgt. Williams said any cars parked in McClendon Park will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Tailgating parking spots will be available for purchase starting Monday.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.