4 charged in Butler County double homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide in Butler County.
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrests of the four Birmingham residents on Thursday. Courtney Andrews, 31, Nathaniel Anthony Fortune, 29, Kaia Fortune, 18, and Johnathan Leonard Willis, 35, were charged with four counts of capital murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence, each.
The suspects are charged with crimes related to the burglary, robbery, kidnapping and murders of Cortez Dees and Luman Williams, who were shot to death on June 2 in the Garland community of Butler County.
The arrests were made in September and October; Andrews was arrested on Sept. 21 for making a false statement to an Attoney General's Office agent; she was charged with capital murder on Sept. 24. Nathaniel Fortune was arrested and charged on Sept. 27, Kaia Fortune was charged on Oct. 12, and Willis was charged on Oct. 9.
The cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division.
