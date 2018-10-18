Don McGahn out as White House counsel, sources say

(CNN) – Don McGahn is done, according to sources who said his last day was Wednesday.
The White House lawyer has been planning to leave, but a source told CNN his departure was expedited after President Donald Trump picked Patrick Cipollone to replace him, which Trump announced Tuesday.
A source said McGahn had a 20-minute farewell meeting with Trump on Wednesday. The source called it a positive departure.
McGahn leaves after serving as White House counsel since January 2017.
