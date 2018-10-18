Enterprise football returns to ‘The Hole’

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - For the last nine seasons, Wildcat Stadium has been the home to Enterprise Wildcat football. But this coming Friday night, the Wildcats will go back to their roots and play at Bates Memorial Stadium, a stadium rich in Wildcat history.
For over 50 years, Bates Memorial Stadium, aka “The Hole,” was the home of Wildcat football.
“The Hole” hosted every Enterprise home football game until 2010 when Wildcat Stadium was completed on the new campus after the tornado that struck in March of 2007.
The school wanted to host the Wildcat spring game at Bates Memorial in 2017 but was unable to do so. The community still wanted a game. So nearly nine years to the day of its last Wildcat football game, Bates Memorial will be making its triumphant return under the Friday night lights.
“When you think of Enterprise Wildcat football so many of those great moments happened at Bates Stadium,” said Enterprise head coach David Faulkner. “I know as the coach of the Wildcats, I’m looking forward to the opportunity to go on there and coach where we had three Hall of Fame coaches and two state championship football team play. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
The Wildcats will play against the Lee Generals on Friday night. Kick off is set for 7 p.m.
