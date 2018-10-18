Guest Editorial: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Guest Editorial: Ryan Allen, Chief Information Security Officer, State of Alabama:
October is Cybersecurity Awareness month. Globally, the cost of cybercrime for 2017 was estimated between $450 and 600 billion, as much or more than the entire global drug trade. With that much money at stake, the number of threats against State resources will certainly continue to grow. Services provided by the State are critical to the lives of all citizens. From Medicaid to Driver’s licenses to elections, protecting the State’s data and digital services is one of the most important functions of our government.
Our best defense against cybercrime is to create partnerships focused on intelligence gathering and knowledge sharing. By working together, we increase our ability to quickly identify and respond to cyber-attacks.
We are excited to announce the opening of the State’s first Security Operations Center or SOC. The SOC is staffed with Cybersecurity engineers that monitor and react to the millions of security threats the state encounters daily.
Additionally, we have launched a new website intended to protect you, your children and your businesses from some of the most common types of cybercrime. That website is cybersecurity.alabama.gov. We encourage you to visit the website where you can stay up to date on cybersecurity efforts and even ask questions of our cybersecurity experts here at the Office of Information Technology.
