Guest Editorial: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness month. Globally, the cost of cybercrime for 2017 was estimated between $450 and 600 billion, as much or more than the entire global drug trade. With that much money at stake, the number of threats against State resources will certainly continue to grow. Services provided by the State are critical to the lives of all citizens. From Medicaid to Driver’s licenses to elections, protecting the State’s data and digital services is one of the most important functions of our government.