Millbrook police investigating social media threat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four schools in Millbrook were placed on lockdown Thursday morning at the direction of the Millbrook Police Department, Elmore County Public Schools officials said.
Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson confirmed his department is investigating a social media threat. He didn’t release any other details.
Millbrook Middle School and Stanhope Elmore High School are under hard lockdowns, which means no one is allowed in or out of the school. School officials said Millbrook police officers were on site at both schools.
Airport Road Intermediate School and Coosada Elementary School are under soft lockdowns, which means parents can pick up their children and students can switch classes.
According to parents, the school district sent a message alerting them about the lockdowns.
