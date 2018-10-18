Montgomery road to close for railroad crossing repairs

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - U.S. Highway 31 will be closed at the rail road crossing at Well Road Friday, starting at 7 a.m.
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises the closure will be in place for CSX Rail Road to repair the crossing. A signed detour will take motorists to Birmingham Highway to Air Base Boulevard to Mobile Highway.
Work is expected to be completed 24 hours later. Motorists should expect delays and use caution if traveling in the work zone.
