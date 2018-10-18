National School Lunch Week recognizes program that feeds children everyday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's National School Lunch Week, which will recognize the National School Lunch Program and the millions of children it serves everyday.
In the 2017-2018 school year, Montgomery Public Schools served more than 3.5 million lunch meals, including about 186,000 pounds of bananas and more than 250,000 pounds of green beans.
Statewide, 80,855,058 lunches were served in Alabama, to more than 744,733 children.
School meals are required to meet federal standards, like offering fruits and vegetables every day, serving whole grain-rich foods and limiting fat, calories and sodium.
This year, the theme for National School Lunch Week is “Lots 2 Love,” encouraging students and school nutrition professionals across the country to share what they love most about school lunch programs.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.