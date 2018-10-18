New diner opens in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - There’s the Front Porch Grill in Millbrook. Now we have the Back Porch Grill in Prattville.
Mike Barnett opened his spin-off diner inside the Prattville Country Club a little more than a week ago. Barnett says his ‘meat and three’ diner lunch-stop serves a need in that part of Highway 82 in Prattville.
Barnett says the Back Porch Grill opened on the very day the club became a public golf course.
“There’s really not a meat and three of anything of that sort over here. I mean you got a lot of different style restaurants that basically feed the common man that can afford our lunch. It’s what we’re trying to do," said Barnett.
Barnett says he’s hired five people and is looking to add another waitress to the team.
