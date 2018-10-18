New portal tells you which Alabama schools are closed for weather

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - You might not need to scramble through Facebook and make phone calls anymore to figure out if a school is closed due to bad weather. The Alabama State Department of Education has a new website to tell you which schools are closed.
“Any of us who have children, when weather’s bad there’s talk on the news about approaching storm system, our concern is ‘Is our child’s school open?’ ‘Are they closing?’ ‘How long will they be closed?" said Michael Sibley, the Alabama State Department of Education director of communications.
To help eliminate misinformation the department announced a new online portal. The the Alabama State Department of Education announced a new online portal where you can see which Alabama schools are closed, for how long and the reasons why.
For example, as of Thursday evening the portal showed Houston County schools were closed because of Hurricane Michael.
If anything changes, it is up to the superintendent to adjust the information online so people can have the latest updates.
“So there is an extra layer of responsibility that falls back on the local school system,” Sibley said.
For the past year the department has tested the new portal and said it has had great participation from superintendents so far.
Sibley said more than 130 out of 137 school systems have used the portal during the past year.
The portal is located on the bottom left of the Alabama State Education Department’s website in a link labeled “School Closure Notification.”
