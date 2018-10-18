New Zimbabwe documentary on massacres takes aim at president

During Operation Gukurahundi — "the early rains that blow away the chaff" in the local Shona language - a North Korean-trained brigade rampaged through the southwestern provinces of Matabeleland, leaving 10,000 to 20,000 civilians dead. That's according to a 1997 report by the Catholic Commission on Peace and Justice that drew on more than 1,000 interviews and is seen as the most authoritative account.