No. 5 LSU braces for No. 22 MSU’s SEC-leading run game

Mississippi State is coming off an open date ... Last season, MSU recorded its most lopsided victory ever over LSU, 37-7, in Starkville. ... The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring defense, allowing 12.7 points per game. Mississippi State also ranks eighth in total defense with 289.7 yards allowed per game. ... MSU DE Montez Sweat has 18 sacks in 19 career games. ... The Bulldogs have not lost a fumble yet this season. ... LSU is 15-0 under coach Ed Orgeron when the Tigers feature a 100-yard rusher, including 4-0 this season. ... LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a career-high 145 yards vs. Georgia last week. ... LSU's six FBS opponents are 30-11 combined with LSU being responsible for five of the 11 losses. ... LSU has held opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing 13 times under third-year defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and is 13-0 in those games.