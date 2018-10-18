1 person dead in triple shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Wednesday night left one person dead and two others injured, according to Montgomery police.
Capt. Regina Duckett said the shooting happened on South Union Street at Winnie Street, which is near Interstate 85.
Police say a male shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other victims, a man and a woman, each suffered a gunshot wound and were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non life threatening.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute. No arrests have been made.
The name of the man who was killed hasn’t been released.
