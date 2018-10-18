Prattville YMCA hosts Great Grits Cookoff

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - Grits are kind of just part of the South. When they are plain they are just some coarsely ground corn kernels that are boiled with water or milk. But when you get creative there’s not telling what type of great grits recipe you can come up with. Well, this weekend is your chance with the Great Grits Cookoff and Festival at the Prattville YMCA.
This Saturday, Oct. 20, there will be all kinds of things to do. The day will include live music, bounce houses, arts and crafts vendors and a whole lot of grits. In fact, there’s a competition.
“There are 35 different teams from churches, businesses and restaurants cooking every variety of grits you can imagine,” said Keith Cantrell, Assistant General Director at the Prattville YMCA. “There will be deep fried, shrimp, cheese, buffalo chicken, roast beef, Conecuh sausage and more.”
WSFA 12 News will have a team. Bethany Davis and I will help serve up some of our team’s grits, courtesy of our grit master GM Mark Bunting. For $3 you can eat all the grits you can stand, and it looks like there will be quite a variety.
If you feel guilty and want to burn some calories before eating all those grits you can register for the Nitty Gritty 5K.
A little exercise, some food, good music, and all kinds of things for the kids to do. The best part, you’re helping make a difference for children in our community.
“Money raised provides scholarship money to children and families who would not be able to use the Y due to financial hardships,” said Cantrell.
The money will go to the Y’s Coach a Child Scholarship Fund. We’d love to see you on Saturday. Come on by the WSFA 12 News tent and I’ll serve up some grits for you. We’ll be at the Prattville YMCA (972 McQueen Smith Rd South). The race begins at 8 a.m. and the festival will start at 9.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.