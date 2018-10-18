Selma mayor: City won’t meet this week’s payroll

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma Mayor Darrio Melton confirmed Thursday that the city will fail to meet its payroll obligations for the week, something he warned of Monday in the wake of what he said was a budgetary shortfall. Melton said city employees have already been notified.
Melton announced Monday that the city would layoff at least 68 employees, effective Nov. 5. He said the decision was made after it was discovered that the budget passed by the city council on Sept. 26 did not account for an outstanding debt the city has totaling $1.2 million.
"We had to make a decision between making payroll or paying the debt,” Melton said Monday.“If we are unable to make payroll Oct. 19, we will definitely be able to make it next week Oct. 26 based on the nature of our sales taxes coming in at the end of the month. However we will have payroll the following week again on Nov. 2 and we are not sure we will be able to make that payroll because of the lack of revenue that is coming in.”
Selma City Council President Corey Bowie told WSFA 12 News on Tuesday that the council was assessing the budget to see what they needed to do to avert citywide layoffs and added "the budget we projected was inclusive of all financial obligations including payroll.”
